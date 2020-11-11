Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya Proposes Marriage to Girlfriend Disha Parmar on Her Birthday

Bigg Boss 14 contestant and singer Rahul Vaidya had a special moment of his life when he proposed marriage to girlfriend Disha Parmar. However, that moment came when Rahul is locked inside the Bigg Boss house while his lady love is celebrating her 26th birthday in his absence.

In a promo clip, shared on the official Instagram account of Colors TV, Rahul can be heard saying it’s a very special day of him, as Disha celebrates her birthday on November 11. He then went on to add that he took time to realize that Disha is the one for him. He then proposed to her on TV. He went down on his knees, as all the other contestants looked at him in awe. Proposing Disha for marriage, he also wore a ‘Marry Me’ T-shirt and said he’ll wait for the reply.

Rahul, who hogged the limelight after being a contestant on singing reality TV show Indian Idol, has been dating Disha for some time now. The duo appeared together on a music video titled Yaad Teri, which released last year.

There have been a lot of buzz and rumours around their relationship but the duo never accepted it or made it official. However, this proposal from Rahul compensates for all the hide-and-seek game from the audience regarding his relationship. Disha is famously known for playing the role of Pankhudi in Star Plus’ show Pyaar Ke Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, where she starred opposite Nakuul Mehta. Her last TV appearance was in the show Woh Apna Sa.

It is yet to be seen if Disha will reply to the proposal through a messenger or make an appearance on the show to give her answer in-person.