Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya Returns, Salman Khan Scolds Him For 'Running Away'

On Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar, singer and ex contestant Rahul Vaidya's re-entry in the house was left on the contestants. They all said that he should re-enter the house.

During the episode, the show's host, superstar Salman Khan asked him some tough questions on his voluntary exit from Bigg Boss. Salman asked him if he was scared that we would get less votes than Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin, and if he quit to avoid the embarrassing situation. Rahul denied it and said that he would never do something like that. He also said that the only reason was that he was missing his parents.

Salman told him that the other contestants are also close to their families. The superstar then gave his own example and said that he stayed away from his parents for six months during the pandemic because he didn't want to pass on the virus to them and hence he lived at their farm house.

Lastly, thinking that Rahul had an unfair advantage over the other contestants after his exit, the decision of his re-entry was given to the contestants.

Meanwhile, Rahul will soon re-enter the Bigg Boss 14 house. Also, there was no eviction in this week.