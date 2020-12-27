Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya Upset with 'Bhagoda' Tag, Salman Khan Sets the Record Straight

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya exited the reality show earlier in the season but later came back on it. He had shared that he was missing his family and his decision was an emotional one. However, Rahul's decision to unceremoniously quit the show has not gone down well with the other participants and even show host Salman Khan.

During the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Rahul complained with Salman that he has had enough of the 'bhagoda' title he has been associated with and tries to clear it with him. However, Salman refuses to grant Rahul any respite and blames it on him because it was his decision to quit the show.

Earlier, Rahul kept repeating in one of the episodes that he wanted to speak to Bigg Boss and wanted him to call him in the confession room regarding the 'show ko beech mein chodh ke bhaga hua' term he has been taunted with time and again. However, nothing of that sort happened.

Rahul also argued with Salman over the matter and said, then why was he brought onto the show. The Bollywood star asked him, "Kya kaan pakadke kheech ke leke aaye kya aapke?" and ended the matter saying, "Rahul chill."

Meanwhile, Vikas Gupta, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are also seen consoling Rahul over the 'bhagoda' tag that he has been come to be associated with.

Salman has confirmed that during the Sunday episode, he will eliminate one out of Eijaz Khan, Rahul Mahajan and Abhinav, who are nominated for elimination.