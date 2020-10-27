Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya Uses Jaan Kumar Sanu's Insecurity Against Him, Latter Pushes Him in Rage

A day after Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya nominated fellow housemate Jaan Kumar Sanu over nepotism, the two were bound to get into a nasty fight. In the upcoming episode of the controversial reality show, things get ugly when housemates Nikki Tamboli and Jaan are going through a rough patch in their friendship after the captaincy task. Nikki seems to be drifting towards Rahul lately, and she has an issue that Jaan is getting influenced by other housemates and plotting games against her.

On the other hand, Jaan has an issue that Nikki is trusting Rahul although the latter has spoken ill about her behind her back. Upset after the nomination task, Jaan gets affected because of this, and he was expecting Nikki to stay on his side. Nikki still went ahead and spoke to Rahul, and that disturbs Jaan even more. Rahul uses Jaan's agitation against him further and pokes him, which irritates Jaan and he pushes Rahul.

Also, in the new promo of Bigg Boss 14, Jasmin Bhasin will be seen losing her cool and getting into a fight with Rahul Vaidya. During the task, Jasmin is seen getting irritated with Rahul and throws some stuff on the ground in rage. She can be seen crying and was furiously kicking her legs and flailing her arms in the air.

Jasmin also asked why Rahul is threatening her to which he responds that he has not given her any threats. This seems to irk Jasmin even more who goes to the red zone and throws something at the singer.

Is Rahul Vaidya the new trouble maker of Bigg Boss 14?

(with inputs from IANS)