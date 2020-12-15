Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya Warns Rubina Dilaik on His Re-Entry in the House

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14, singer Rahul Vaidya, who had taken voluntary exit from the show on mid-season finale day, will take a re-entry.

In the promo clip, Rahul is seen re-entering the Bigg Boss house and co-contestant Aly Goni gives him a hug. Rahul is also seen looking at Rubina Dilaik and saying, "Ek tha raja, ek thi rani, raja aa gaya hai, khatam karega kahaani." Rahul and Rubina have always been at loggerheads with each other.

On Weekend Ka Vaar, the show's host, superstar Salman Khan had asked him some tough questions on his voluntary exit from the show. Salman asked him if he was scared that we would get less votes than Rubina and Jasmin Bhasin, and if he quit to avoid the embarrassing situation. Rahul denied it and said that he would never do something like that. He also said that the only reason was that he was missing his parents.

The superstar then gave his own example and said that he stayed away from his parents for six months during the pandemic because he didn't want to pass on the virus to them and hence he lived at their farm house. Lastly, the decision of his re-entry was given to the contestants. They all said that he should re-enter the house.