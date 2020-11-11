Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya's Mother 'Surprised' by Son's Sudden Marriage Proposal to Disha Parmar

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14, contestant Rahul Vaidya will be seen proposing marriage to Disha Parmar, whom he knows since last two years. Soon, the promo clip went viral on the internet. Now, Rahul’s mother Geeta Vaidya reacted to it.

Rahul mother reacting to her son’s marriage proposal to Disha on National TV, told Pinkvilla, “I am happy for him. His sudden proposal made me surprised as well. But I am glad Disha is the one, she is an extremely sweet girl and I'm fond of her. The rest, I can comment on, or rather he can comment on, only when he comes and we sit and talk as a family.” She also showered praised on Disha.

Meanwhile, in the clip, Rahul can be heard saying it’s a very special day of him, as Disha celebrates her birthday on November 11. He then went on to add that he took time to realize that Disha is the one for him. He then proposed to her on TV. He went down on his knees, as all the other contestants looked at him in awe. Proposing Disha for marriage, he also wore a ‘Marry Me’ T-shirt and said he’ll wait for the reply.