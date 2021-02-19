Bigg Boss 14: Rajkummar Rao to Announce Mid-week Eviction Ahead of Grand Finale?

Bigg Boss 14 is reaching close to its grand finale, which will take place on February 21. There are currently five contestants inside the house-- Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Rakhi Sawant, and Nikki Tamboli.

As per the latest report in India.com, the viewers will see actor Rajkummar Rao entering the house. And if the report is to be believed, then the actor is entering the house to promote his film and also to announce the mid-week eviction.

Rajkummar will be seen promoting his upcoming film Roohi in the show. Rajkummar will be interacting with the five housemates and giving them a fun task, after which he will take one contestant outside the house - announcing the end of their journey.

Meanwhile, as Bigg Boss 14 approaches its finale, a lot of unexpected changes are being introduced in the game. In a recent task, Bigg Boss allowed contestants to make a wish while on the other hand, a few were given an opportunity to take a portion of the prize money and leave the show.

While Aly got to meet his mother and father via video conferencing, Nikki contemplated her chances of winning the show in order to decide if she should take the amount of ₹6 lakh and leave or try her luck at winning the trophy.