Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant Claims Friend Tried to Molest Her in Exchange for Financial Help

Rakhi Sawant, nown to be the controversy queen, has been grabbing headlines because of her statements on Bigg Boss 14. Recently, she has made several revelations about herself in the show. In the latest episode, she was seen talking to Rahul Vaidya where she disclosed that she was once molested in a car by a friend on the pretext of giving her money for her mother's treatment.

The actress further went on to say that her mother was diagnosed with cancer and she did not have the money for her treatment. So, she asked one of her friends to help her out. The man called her to meet him in his car and take the money. However, he was drunk at the time and told Rakhi that everything is "give and take".

Explaining the incident, the dancer-actress said that when she told him that she has nothing to give, she was asked to remove her top. Upon refusing, the guy threw her on the road and left.

Rakhi went emotional and said that she has never discussed this incident with anyone, including her mother. When Rahul asks the actress why she didn't report the incident, she said that she was going through a very difficult phase at the time; her father suffered a heart attack and she was busy with family. The singer also warned Rakhi to not to repeat this incident to anyone else in the Bigg Boss house.

Discussing her personal life, Rakhi had earlier also claimed that her husband Ritesh is already married and even has a child. After this, the two of them were called into the confession room where Bigg Boss asked Rakhi to not discuss her past again and asked Rahul to not to share the incident with anyone.