Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant Removes Rahul Mahajan's Dhoti, Housemates Angry at Her Behaviour

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14, ex contestant Rakhi Sawant, who has entered as a challenger, will be seen ripping off Rahul Mahajan’s, who is also a challenger, dhoti during the captaincy task.

In the promo clip, Rakhi can be seen screaming that she will not let Jasmin Bhasin become the captain of the house. Later, she can be seen ripping off Rahul’s dhoti.

Rakhi’s act irks the housemates, especially Aly Goni, who can be seen shouting that this kind of behavior is unacceptable. He also questions if such thing would be tolerated if it would have happened with a female contestant. He refuses to continue with the task.

In yesterday’s episode, Rakhi was seen cursing and saying, whoever will say anything about coffee will meet with an accident. Rakhi’s curse irked Aly Goni. He said how she can say such things.

Later, Rakhi and Jasmin got into an argument. Jasmin brought a duck hood and put it on Rakhi's head. The latter started crying, “Oh my God! mera nose.” She also banged her head on the table. Jasmin told her, “Bola tha mujhse panga nahi lena (Told you not to mess with me),” and kicked the same duck hood and said, “Nautanki.”

While Rakhi was given medication and asked to take rest, Jasmin was yelled at by Bigg Boss for her insensitive behaviour.