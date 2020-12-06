Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant Set to Enter the House As Challenger

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14, the show's host superstar Salman Khan will introduce six challengers, who will be entering the house and will compete alongside four finalists of this season.

The challengers are Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Mahajan, Arshi Khan, Kashmera Shah, Manu Punjabi and Vikas Gupta. Joining Salman and challengers in tonight's episode will be comedian and actor Krushna Abhishek, who will entertain the viewers with his funny one-liners. Krushna jokingly says that he has come to ensure that his wife, Kashmera, is entering the Bigg Boss 14 house. He insists that makers keep her inside and don't let her out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Moving forward, the four finalists are introduced to the six challengers, who also reveal one by one as to which finalist they will be targeting. Kashmera says she will target Eijaz Khan, Rakhi takes Jasmin Bhasin's name, Arshi and Rahul pick Rubina Dilaik and Vikas says Abhinav Shukla.

For those uninitiated, Vikas and Kashmera had entered the Bigg Boss house last season as well. While Kashmera had come to support her sister-in-law Aarti Singh, Vikas was there to support Sidharth Shukla.

Meanwhile, in last episode, Salman evicted Nikki Tamboli as she had received less votes in comparison to the other contestants. In the upcoming episode, Rahul Vaidya is seen taking voluntary exit from the show.