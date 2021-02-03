News18 Logo

News18» News»Movies»Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik Throws Water on Rakhi Sawant for This Reason
1-MIN READ

Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik Throws Water on Rakhi Sawant for This Reason

In the promo for an upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi Sawant, who has previously confessed her "crazy love" for Abhinav Shukla, is heard bad mouthing him.

Bigg Boss 14 has hit a new low courtesy controversy queen Rakhi Sawant. In the name of entertainment, and continuing with her harassment of housemate Abhinav Shukla, Rakhi has now called him "tharki" (pervert).

In the promo for an upcoming episode of the show, Rakhi, who has previously confessed "crazy love" for Abhinav, is heard using the adjective for the TV actor.

It all started when Rakhi starts taunting Abhinav while speaking to housemate Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Rakhi asks Abhinav if his wife and season 14 housemate Rubina Dilaik has asked him not to talk to her.

When he ignores her, Rakhi calls him "tharki". An angry Abhinav shouts at Rakhi and says: "Yeh hi teri gandagi hai Rakhi (This is your filthy side)."

Rubina overhears the exchange and in a fit of rage throws a bucket full of water on Rakhi. Rubina ends up calling Rakhi a 'badtameez aurat (misbehaved woman).

This is not the first time Rakhi has crossed lines with Abhinav. She previously pulled the strings of his pants. She also had "I love Abhinav" written all over her body in red.

However, the show's host and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan believes Abhinav is "benefitting" from Rakhi's bizarre antics.


