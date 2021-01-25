Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant Writes ‘I Love Abhinav’ on Her Body; Viewers Call it 'Overacting'

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rakhi Sawant’s love for co-contestant Abhinav Shuklais not a secret. The entertainer has confessed several times that she likes Abhinav, who is participating in the reality show with his wife, Rubina Dilaik. In the promo of the upcoming episode, Rakhi can be seen trying to geteveryone’s attention by writing ‘I love Abhinav’ all over her body. She calls Abhinav and tells him that the act of writing his name on her body is her‘crazy love.’

She then asks a visibly shocked Abhinav, “Kya feel ho raha hai? (How do you feel?)”Rakhi’s actions seem to have made Rubina uncomfortable, who says in the promothat she doesn't feel that this will look entertaining. Co-contestant Arshi Khan also tells Rakhi that she is driving away Abhinav but to this, the latter responds that nobody can snatch him away from her.

After the promo was shared on Instagram, many users said that Rakhi is taking things too far with her actions and accused her of overacting. A fan also said that she is doing this because she is not finding any content. However, in the clip, Rakhi seems unfazed by the criticism directed at her by other contestants.

In the last few weeks, Rakhi has confessed her admiration for Abhinav a number of times. In a conversation with Sonali Phogat, who was evicted last week from the house, Rakhi had said that she got her eggs frozenand would ask Abhinav if he would like to be the sperm donor. Rakhi said this as she revealed that her husband Ritesh will not accept her publicly. She said that even if they have kids together, Ritesh will be absent as their father.

Rakhi also said that she does not want to break off the relationship between Rubina and Abhinav, however, she would like him to go with her on outdoor shoots, movies and coffee dates.