Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant's Brother Says Her Husband is Not Fictitious

Rakhi Sawant has been grabbing headlines for one or another reason since her induction in Bigg Boss season 14. Rakhi claimed that she married an NRI businessman Ritesh almost a year ago. The self-proclaimed 'drama queen' is once again in the news for her much-talked-about marriage. People have been questioning Rakhi about her husband saying that they don't believe he exists. What added to suspicion among others is that nobody has ever seen the man Rakhi claims to be her husband.

Now, Rakhi's brother, filmmaker Rakesh Sawant has broken silence on the matter. He insists that Ritesh is not a fictional character but exists and is in Poland. In an interview with ETimes, Rakesh came out in support of his sister and clarified that Rakhi is in fact married to Ritesh who is not some fictional character. Defending his sister’s questioned marital status, he said that both the families of the bride and the groom were present when the marriage took place. Rakesh said that there is no need for Rakhi to lie about her marriage. He further stated that his sister did not pose to be married all the while when she was unmarried. However, she announced it to the world when she tied the knot.

When asked about the reason behind Ritesh not coming out in the public eye, Rakhi’s brother said it's his personal choice. He said that his brother-in-law is a very private person and has always wanted that his identity should not be disclosed. Rakesh, further, revealed that Rakhi’s husband was approached by the Bigg Boss makers and he has been trying to reach India. He added that due to lockdown restrictions in Poland and Ritesh’s mother’s health status, he has not been able to travel. Concluding, Rakesh said that he is hopeful that Ritesh might make it to Bigg Boss 14.