Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant's Ex-boyfriends Used Her to Make Their Careers, Claims Brother

Rakhi Sawant’s brother Rakesh Sawant said that his sister has found real love in her husband, Ritiesh. Rakhi has entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as a challenger.

In an interview with Etimes TV, Rakesh said, “I know many people think she lied about her marriage but just imagine why will a girl lie about her wedding. I was part of the wedding. The lockdown has affected Rakhi badly and we all are trying our best that at least once Ritesh jiju comes to India. Even he is trying his best and wants to tell people that marriage is not a lie.”

He added we all are very happy for her because she has finally got a really good life partner and she is happy. Rest everyone like Abhishek Awasthi and others used Rakhi to make their career and enter industry. They used Rakhi's name and fame that she had then, to make their careers.

He alo said that Rakhi and Ritesh had decided to visit Siddhivinayak and announce the wedding before the media. But their plans got ruined because of the lockdown.

During family week in Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi was seen asking her mother to request to her husband to meet her once.