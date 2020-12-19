Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant's Ugly Spat with Nikki Tamboli Miffs Kamya Punjabi and Arshi Bagga

Things got quite out of hand in the reality show Bigg Boss season 14 when two of its contestants indulged in an ugly war of words. In its recent episode, Bigg Boss contestant Rakhi Sawant gets into an ugly spat with housemate Nikki Tamboli. The fight began when Rakhi and Nikki were having a heated argument and the former contestant asked her to shut up. Rakhi further said that Nikki’s only game plan is to impress men and get them on her side.

Rakhi's comments got worse when she alleged that Nikki deserves being abused because she takes men in the corner, and called her “chugalkhor (backbiter).” Rakhi also claimed that Nikki was trying to imitate her since she was famous for having a similar personality during the first season of Bigg Boss.

The sudden burst of vile statements from Rakhi seems like the result of her conversations with Arshi Khan. The two have been talking about Nikki's close bond with Manu Punjabi and Rahul Mahajan.

In defence of Nikki, Manu confronted Rakhi for using derogatory language as she continued to say various things inside the house. Fellow contestants like Rubina Dilaik were also miffed with Rakhi’s temper and said, "Ghar ka mahaul bahut, bahut, bahut kharab ho gaya hai (the atmosphere of the house has turned very, very, very bad).”

Rahul Vaidya, who made his re-entry into the house this week, seemed to be supporting Rakhi Sawant for confronting Nikki, however, he did ask Rakhi to apologise for the language that she used.

It was not just the Bigg Boss inmates who were quite taken aback by Rakhi’s strong language. Actors Kamya Punjabi, Shardul Pandit and Arshi Bagga also tweeted their disgust about the incident.

Kamya tweeted that no matter how entertaining Rakhi is, the kind of language she used was not acceptable and she advised her to not get influenced by others and have her own thoughts.

No matter how entertaining u are #RakhiSawant "kone meh mardon ko le jaati hai " was 👎🏻👎🏻👎🏻👎🏻 dont get influenced by people ard you! Apna dimaag aur kaan khule rakho suni sunai baaton par naa jao #BB14 @ColorsTV — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) December 18, 2020

Actor Shardul questioned fellow Bigg Boss contestants who did not take a stand for Nikki. He praised Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, and Manu for standing up for Nikki. Shardul also tweeted that everything is not humour and people should maintain a limit.

Arshi Bagga called Rakhi’s stance quite cheap on Twitter.

That’s so cheap of #RakhiSawant and #ArshiKhan what they are talking about #NikkiTamboli itni gandi galiya #BiggBoss14 — Shefali Bagga (@shefali_bagga) December 18, 2020

Viewers are also divided on their stance regarding Rakhi. Some have tweeted in her support, while others have criticised her use of offensive language.