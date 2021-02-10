Bigg Boss 14: Rashami Desai, Kamya Panjabi Call Abhinav Shukla's Eviction 'Highly Unfair'

Tuesday's episode of Bigg Boss 14 saw a shocking mid-week eviction. Bigg Boss surprised the contestants when he asked the 'supporters' of the housemates to name a contestant whose contribution in the house has been least throughout the show. Jasmin Bhasin took Abhinav Shukla's name for eviction and so did Vindu Dara Singh. Jaan Kumar Sanu too voted for Abhinav's elimination.

Soon, Bigg Boss announced Abhinav's name as the evicted contestant for this week. Now, Rashami Desai and Kamya Panjabi have reacted to Abhinav's sudden elimination from the house.

Rashami tweeted, "Highly unfair I loved #AbhinavShukla as a player and amazing human Revolving hearts. Really wanted to see you and ruby in the top 2. But for me, you are a winner. And, trust me the universe is backing you both. #rubinav." (sic)

Kamya wrote, "Are u serious? They are deciding the faith of a contestant who has been in the house since day one maintaining his dignity and playing so well.... so bloody unfair #BB14. @ashukla09, you are already a winner for me!"

Abhinav entered the house with his wife, actress Rubina Dilaik, who is being touted as the strongest contender to win the show. Abhinav and Rubina made several revelations about their personal lives on the show. During a secret task, Rubina revealed that she and Abhinav were about to get divorced when they signed the reality show. She said that the biggest reason for them to come on Bigg Boss was that the couple had given each other time till November to save their relationship. On the other hand, Abhinav revealed that he was in depression and got bankrupt after his first film flopped. Meanwhile, Abhinav's on-and-off friendship with Rakhi Sawant was loved by the viewers. He once shared a close bond with Jasmin Bhasin.