Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla Celebrate Karva Chauth Inside the House

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14, contestants and couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla will be seen celebrating the festival of Karva Chauth. Rubina has observed fast for her husband Abhinav.

In the promo clip, Abhinav is heard asking Rubina "are you fasting?" to which she replies "anything for you my love." The duo can be seen preparing for the occasion. Rubina looked stunning in a yellow salwar suit which she teamed with a peach dupatta and a heavy neckpiece and earrings.

"@ashukla09 aur @RubiDilaik ki pyaari jodi ke saath, #BB14 ke ghar mein hoga Karwa Chauth ka celebration phir ek baar! Watch #BiggBoss tonight at 10:30 PM," the channel captioned the promo on Instagram.

Also, Rubina and Abhinav's 2019 Karva Chauth pictures have also surfaced online, with fans showering immense love on the couple.

Meanwhile, in a recent episode during the nomination task, Rubina and Abhinav were pitted against each other to win the immunity. While Rubina wanted her husband to get immune, Abhinav was convincing her to save herself and stay in the green zone. Lastly, Rubina got nominated and moved to the red zone.