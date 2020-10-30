Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla Discuss Eijaz Khan's 'Mental Health'

Bigg Boss 14 contestants completed the captaincy task for this week and Eijaz Khan emerged as the new leader of the house. Red zone contestants Nikki Tamboli, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Rahul Vaidya and Pavitra Punia supported Eijaz's bid for captaincy and he was declared as the winner of the task as well by Bigg Boss.

After taking over captaincy duties from new entrant Kavita Kaushik, Eijaz was blamed by her for nagging again and again to do household duties and not break rules. However, this resulted in a massive shouting outburst from Kavita's side as she lost her temper easily. Eijaz remained calm during the entire fight episode even though he was also abused by Kavita many times and called names as well.

Later, when Kavita joins Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin and Nikki Singh to discuss the matter and cool down herself, Rubina is seen making a passing comment on Eijaz's mental health. Abhinav interjected and told Kavita that Eijaz was very happy when she entered the BB 14 house and the verbal fight between the two had taken them by surprise. Rubina and Abhinav also discussed how they thought Kavita would be an 'emotional cushion' for Eijaz in the show.

Later, in the bathroom area, Abhinav, Nishant Malkhani and Rubina get together again and discuss Eijaz's various personality aspects. Nishant also said that he feels Eijaz is playing the character of a psycho in the show.

Later, Eijaz himself confessed that he has temper issues. What raised our curiosity during the entire episode was how Rubina and Abhinav make a reference to Eijaz's 'mental health' especially when we look at it in the context of his behaviour during interactions with Pavitra Punia as well.