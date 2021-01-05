Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin Break Down After Salman Khan's Scolding

Bigg Boss 14 house saw the eviction of Rahul Mahajan this week as he received least number of votes out of everyone who was nominated for elimination. Monalisa, who is part of Colors show Namak Ishq Ka, also joined the contestants in a special appearance and announced the audiences' verdict on Rahul Mahajan.

Afterwards, Rubina Dilaik, who was scolded by show host Salman Khan during the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, was seen breaking down in the garden area, all by herself. While having a conversation about Salman's scolding the housemates and Rubina, Abhinav Shukla is seen getting angry and impatient with her. She seems really upset with what transpired on the weekend episode with Salman. Rubina had earlier shown her small finger to Arshi Khan and Salman had said that it was actually an abusive gesture which Rubina had changed so that it can be shown on TV. She was also bashed by Salman for participating with Nikki Tamboli and Jasmin Bhasin in putting Rakhi Sawant down and bullying her.

Meanwhile, Jasmin Bhasin, who Salman scolded heavily for making fun of Rakhi's cosmetic surgeries, is also seen crying in front of Rahul Vaidya. Salman had called her 'mean'. Later, Jasmin argues with Rahul that it was Rakhi who mouthed her off first and her mean commentary on her was a reaction to it. Rahul is seen consoling her but she is seen sobbing over Salman's bashing as well.

During this week, Aly Goni, Abhinav Shukla, Jasmin and Rubina are nominated for evictions for breaking house rules.