Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin Indulge into an Ugly Spat, is This the End of Their Friendship

The unpredictable house of Bigg Boss often surprises its viewers with the changing dynamics of the housemates. The audience has seen many friends turning against each other and enemies turning into friends. This time one of the most talked-about friendships is of Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin. However, it seems like that the friendship will not last long as in the last episode a heated argument took place between the two leading Jasmin to say ‘it’s over’.

It’s all started when Eijaz Khan allowed Nikki Tamboli to sleep in the bedroom as she was unwell, but Nikki started collecting personal stuff which she was not permitted to use. While Eijaz, Rubina and Abhinav Shukla asked her to leave the sleeping area, she denied doing so. This led Jasmin and Aly Goni attack Abhinav after which Rubina gets irked and lashes out at Jasmin.

The war of words didn’t seem to end there. The promo released by the makers shows Jasmin telling Rubina that she has understood her real face and asked her to play the clever games with someone else. While Rubina asked Jasmin to talk on her face, and not behind her back. The promo also shows Rubina and Jasmin indulging into a verbal spat during the Panchyat task. As things get ugly between the two, Jasmin can be seen saying that if she gets personal, there will be many things that won’t sound nice on national TV.

Jasmin, Rubina and Abhinav have been great friends right from the beginning. While the things started changing between the trio after Jasmin’s rumoured beau Aly entered the show. It will be interesting to see that if the two will reconcile and the things get better between the two or it’s the end of their friendship.