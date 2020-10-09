Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik Asks Seniors to be 'Sensible,' Gets Reprimanded by Hina Khan

Bigg Boss 14 contestant, Rubina Dilaik seems to stand on her ground as she is not going to tolerate any kind of unfair means. In the preview of the BB 14 upcoming episode, Rubina can be seen getting into a heated argument against the seniors Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan over the distribution of luxury items.

The actress felt that the allocation of luxury items done by Hina Khan is not fair and asked them to be ‘sensible’. Her statement doesn’t seem to go down well with Hina and she refused to give anyone their personal belongings and can be heard saying, “Stay without it now”.

The preview is shared by the channel on their official social media handle which reads, “.@RubiDilaik ne di seniors ko chunauti, kya hoga ab iska anjaam? @eyehinakhan @sidharth_shukla @GAUAHAR_KHAN Watch #BB14 tonight at 10:30 PM.”

The fight between Rubina and Hina has led to a debate among their fans on social media. While many fans supported Rubina, some have criticized her too. A user commented, “This girl is on fire Fire Go Rubie Baby.. Go..Fire #RubinaDilaik #BB14”

Another user wrote, “Hina Khan is on fire”.

Hina Khan is on fire 🔥 — Harshita (@Harshita_uk) October 9, 2020

Apart from this, the next episode will witness more drama as a major fight will break between Nikki Tamboli and Pavitra Punia over cleanliness. In the upcoming immunity task, contestants will be seen facing torture to get the immunity.

Rubina has become an accepted contestant and allowed to enter the BB house. She was rejected by the seniors in the premiere episode while her husband Abhinav Shukla was accepted. Rubina, along with other rejected contestants, Sara Gurpal, Nishant Singh Malkhani and Jaan Kumar Sanu, was living in the garden area.

Meanwhile, the report of Rubina’s ex Avinash Sachdev to be approached to enter the show as a wild card entry is also doing rounds on the internet.