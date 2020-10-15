Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli Engage in Ugly Spat as Latter Refuses to Work

It has been only a few days that the 14th instalment of Bigg Boss has begun and the housemates are already getting into heated arguments. As per the promo shared by Colors TV, we can see a serious fight erupting between two of the strongest contestants this year – Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli.

While the former has taken a clear stand on matters of the BB house, Nikki has managed to win over the seniors, Gauhar Khan, Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla. She has become the only member to have been given the 'confirmed' status by Bigg Boss seniors. Ever since Nikki has been chosen over Pavitra Punia to be a confirmed fresher, other contestants have become visibly upset and it looks like the upcoming big spat was also centred around it.

In the promo clip from today's episode, Rubina can be seen asking Nikki to help them in household chores. She says that as Nikki is not a senior and a regular member of the house, she should help with the chores. Rubina can be seen warning Nikki so that she does not think of herself as a senior. It is important to note here that the three seniors in the house have been exempted from any house duty.

Nikki, however, refuses to budge and leaves the kitchen area and is seen to be filing her nails instead. Looking at the camera, the confident Nikki says, “This is impossible. Koi mujhse kaam karwake lega!” She then goes on to make a remark on how some people were comparing themselves to her.

Will Rubina surrender to Nikki's new confirmed status or will the latter bow down and help with the house chores? We'll find out today.