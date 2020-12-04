Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik Says Rahul Vaidya Made a Joke of Himself by Proposing Disha Parmar

Bigg Boss 14's latest episode saw things escalating between Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik. Both contestants get eliminated from the Shark Attack challenge early on and are seen passing personal comments on each other from the sidelines.

Rahul is physically hurt during the task and Rubina brings an ice pack for him as she is already eliminated. However, Rahul throws it away saying he did not like the way she spoke to him. Rubina takes offence of Rahul's actions and calls him a 'misogynist' and adds that it is because of his bad behaviour that Disha Parmar did not reply to his marriage proposal. She adds that Rahul 'made a joke of himself' by proposing Disha on national TV and that he does not respect women.

Meanwhile, Rahul's mother Geeta Vaidya, in a recent interview, had revealed that she did not know about the serious nature of his son's bond with Disha adding that she does not mind discussing their marriage if Disha agrees.

In an interview with Times Of India, Geeta said, "They share a great bond, they have worked together in two music videos. She is a good friend of Rahul and that’s why she visited our house. But Rahul did not tell us about his feelings before entering the house. We also got to know about his feelings on the show. I am ready for their relationship and if Disha is fine, once Rahul comes home we will discuss and take things forward."

Both Rahul and Rubina are nominated for eviction from Bigg Boss 14 this week.