Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik Talks About Her Strategy Inside The House

The new season of Bigg Boss has been launched on October 3. In the 14th edition of the reality show, actress Rubina Dilaik has participated with her husband, actor Abhinav Shukla.

Rubina said, “We going together will be a strength for us and it is going to be a threat to the others. Of course, as two individuals we are going to have our association with different people on different level.”

She added, “We both are strong individuals. We will play as contestants when we are in separate teams, we will play as partners when we are in one team. There is going to be a fine balance. When it is about emotions, we will have each other’s back but when it is about game, we will play like players.”

“I never watched Bigg Boss. So, I could not strategise or revise from past seasons. Also, being 24 hours under camera surveillance on national TV, no strategy works at the end of the day you are going to be who you are so the best is to be yourself,” she said.

She further said, “We are going inside Bigg Boss as we are in our personal lives. Post Bigg Boss nothing will change on a deeper level in our lives. We will be as we are but the things that we don’t know about each other will be revealed, we will get to know more about each other's strengths and weaknesses. Bigg Boss tasks and circumstances don’t happen in regular lives so I think those things will be highlighted. We don’t see Bigg Boss platform as changing something or making new image. We are very authentic people and our authenticity will outstand others.”