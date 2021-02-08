Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik Tells Salman Khan About Her Suicidal Tendencies, Strained Relationship with Parents

Bigg Boss 14 has seen a number of celebrities revealing personal details about their lives on the reality show. Last week, it was Rakhi Sawant who disclosed about facing molestation at a young age, and now, actress Rubina Dilaik was heard sharing her problems with Salman Khan. On Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Rubina spoke about her suicidal tendencies and mentioned that it was one of the major reasons behind her strained relationship with her former boyfriend and parents.

Host Salman was seen slamming the contestants for the behaviour over the past week and questioned Jyotika, Rubina’s sister, if the actress is the same in real life. Replying to which, she said the actress is not bad and Salman should understand Rubina’s point of view for once.

Sharing a few dark secrets about her past life, Rubina said that she was just the same kind of personality eight years ago and her relationship with her parents was not that great. She also revealed that she had temper issues and suicidal tendencies. She also clarified that this was the only reason behind the problems she was witnessing in her relationships.

Supporting her sister, Jyotika said that she feels that nobody has given Rubina love in the Bigg Boss hence the actress has gone emotionally weak.

Rubina started her acting career in the year 2008 with the role of Radhika in Chotti Bahu opposite Avinash Sachdev and was loved by everyone for her innocence. One of her most prominent roles was of Soumya Singh in the television daily soap Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She was portraying the character of a transgender woman in the show, opposite Vivian Dsena.

The actress got married in 2018 to television actor Abhinav Shukla, who is also Rubina’s co-contestant in the reality show.