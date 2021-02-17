Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik Versus Rahul Vaidya, Who Will Win? Vote Here

Season 14 of the controversial-reality show Bigg Boss is nearing its end. Among the five contestants still locked inside, the chances of actress Rubina Dilaik and singer Rahul Vaidya winning the trophy seems higher compared to others.

Both the contestants are in the house since day one. Also, neither of them got voted out of the show. However, Rahul did take voluntary exit as he was missing his parents. But soon, re-entered the house.

While Rubina is a popular television actress, Rahul was the runner-up of India's most watched singing-reality show Indian Idol 1. Hence, the two have loyal fan base fiercely voting for them.

Initially, when former contestants Gauahar Khan, Hina khan and Sidharth Shukla had entered the Bigg Boss house as seniors. Hina saw a winner in Rubina, whereas Gauahar was seen supporting Rahul.

Interestingly, Rubina and Rahul are also always at loggerheads inside the Bigg Boss house.

Besides fights, Rubina and Rahul have also expressed their love to their significant other on the TV. While Rubina's husband, actor Abhinav was a contestant on the show, Rahul revealed about his ladylove, actress Disha Parmar and proposed marriage to her on her birthday from the Bigg Boss house.

Recently, Disha and Abhinav had entered the Bigg Boss house on the occasion of Valentine's day to spend few minutes with their partners, who are still locked in. While Rahul and Disha are about to get married soon, Rubina and Abhinav gave their falling marriage a second chance.

More so, if Rubina had one free vote of her husband Abhinav in the show, Rahul found a friend in Aly Goni, who stands by him no matter what.

If Rubina and Rahul reach the top two beating the other three contestants, who do you think will win? Rahul, who has been the most real player in the game? or Rubina, who has had opinions on almost every matter inside the Bigg Boss 14 house?

Meanwhile, the other three contestants in the race to finale, which is happening on Sunday, are Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi Sawant.