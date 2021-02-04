Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik won't Participate in Ticket to Finale Task as Punishment?

Rubina Dilaik will not be participating in the Ticket to Finale task on Bigg Boss 14, as punishment for throwing water on housemate Rakhi Sawant, according to reports.

Rakhi, in an upcoming episode, tags Rubina's husband and housemate Abhinav Shukla as "tharki" (pervert). Rubina then throws a bucket of water on Rakhi for badmouthing her husband.

As an outcome, Rubina will not be able to participate in the Ticket to Finale task, according to bollywoodlife.com. Bigg Boss has reportedly nominated her till the finale week.

It all started when Rakhi starts taunting Abhinav while speaking to housemate Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Rakhi asks Abhinav if his wife and season 14 housemate Rubina Dilaik has asked him not to talk to her.

When he ignores her, Rakhi calls him "tharki". An angry Abhinav shouts at Rakhi and says: "Yeh hi teri gandagi hai Rakhi (This is your filthy side)." Rubina overhears the exchange and in a fit of rage throws a bucket full of water on Rakhi.