Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik's Mother Thanks Hina Khan for Motivating Her Daughter

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rubina Dilaik's mother Shakuntla Dilaik took to Twitter to thank Hina Khan, who had entered this season as a senior and during her stay motivated her daughter, Rubina.

"Thank you Hina for Always Motivate Rubina ❤ Now I miss watching u As Senior oops Toofani Senior😉 Definitely Meet you one day Khub Saara Pyaar @eyehinakhan– @RubiDilaik Mummy (sic)," Rubina's mother wrote on Twitter.

Hina replied to the tweet, "Warm regards Aunty. Really appreciate your kind words 🙏 Your daughter is a strong individual. And yes will surely meet you one day❤️ (sic)."

Along with Hina, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan had also entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as seniors.

In last night’s episode, the seniors left the house with contestant Shehzad Deol, who got eliminated from the show.

While Sidharth had to leave the house first as his team had lost the task. Hina and Gauahar followed him. As they were leaving, the contestants got emotional. Rubina was even heard saying Hina “You are a queen, pumped up with power.”

Hina thanked Rubina for her kind words inside the Bigg Boss 14 house and also in a tweet.