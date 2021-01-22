Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik's Then-and-now Picture Goes Viral on the Internet

Rubina Dilaik, who is touted to be one of the finalists of Bigg Boss 14, became a prominent name in the entertainment industry after she portrayed the role of Radhika in the popular show Chotti Bahu. However, not many would know that Rubina had won two beauty pageants before she began her acting career.

The actress, who is also best known for 'Shakti', won Miss Shimla in 2006 and two years later, in 2008, she won Miss North India. And, recently a picture of her from one of the pageants went viral.

Rubina is currently hitting the headlines for Bigg Boss 14. Her constant war of words with co-contestant Rahul Vaidya has been generating a lot of buzz on social media. She has participated in the reality show along with her husband Abhinav Shukla. In one of the tasks earlier, Rubina had delivered a shocker when she revealed that she and her husband Abhinav's marriage was at the brink of a divorce. She shared that the two had decided that if things would not get better between them by November 2020, they would file for a divorce.

Rubina Dilaik got married to Abhinav Shukla in a fairytale wedding in Shimla in 2018.