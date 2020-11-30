The Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Bigg Boss 14 turned out to be entertaining as usual for the audiences. While Pavitra Punia was the latest one to get evicted from the show, as many as four more will be going home this week as six contestants from previous seasons are all set to enter the reality show in order to spice things up. However, Salman clarified that even though the 'finale week' will be taking place this week, the show will continue airing with love from audiences.

Meanwhile, in a promo that aired on Colors TV for the coming episode, we see contestants getting emotional as they share a personal facet of their lives with fans in order to win immunity stone from Rubina Dilaik, who earned it earlier from special guest Ekta Kapoor. The immunity stone will save anyone from nominations for one time.

As Rubina takes the stage to share a personal story, she admits that her marriage with Abhinav was on the rocks before the couple made it on the show together as a jodi. She says, "Maine aur Abhinav ne ek doosre ko November tak ka time diya tha."

Upon listening to Rubina confess this truth of their personal lives on national TV, Abhinav is both hurt and shocked and even sheds tears. Meanwhile, Rubina also cries inconsolably.

Eijaz Khan is also seen taking the stage in the task in order to win the immunity stone and talks about his 'therapist'. He also cries a lot when he reveals his secret with the fans.

Are you excited to watch contestants reveal their personal lives on TV in the upcoming BB episode?