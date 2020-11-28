Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan Announces 'Finale' to be Held Next Week, Says 'Ab Scene Paltega'

Bigg Boss 14's upcoming Weekend Ka War episode is going to have some high-voltage drama. The latest promo shows host Salman Khan will be dropping the bombshell on the housemates as he announced that Bigg Boss 14 finale will take place next week, much to everyone’s shock. The promo shows Salman saying, “Ab Scene Paltega, ab Bigg Boss 14 ka finale 1 week of January nhi, balki next week hoga."

Salman went to add that only four people will make it to the finale of Bigg Boss 14.

As the promo proceeds, we see a few panelists join Salman Khan on the stage. The panelists are Kavita Kaushik's husband Ronnit Biswas, actress Kamya Panjabi, Devolena Bhattacharjee and producer Sandiip Sikcand.

Meanwhile, one of the most talked-about friendships of this season between Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina has witnessed a tough fight in the last episode as the duo indulged into an ugly spat. During the Batwara task, Jasmin even threatened Rubina that she will reveal her personal details. However, Jasmin’s team won the task and has more control over the house after which Bigg Boss announces that Jasmin, Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli were in the captaincy race but the trio didn’t reach to mutual understanding and the task was cancelled. Hence, this week the BB 14 house will have no captain.