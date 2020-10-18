Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan Blasts Rubina Dilaik for Her Disrespecting Attitude on Weekend Ka Vaar

In a promo of the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, contestant Rubina Dilaik can be seen raising her hand and telling the show's host Salman Khan that she is not ready to get scolded by him for voicing out her opinion.

Bigg Boss announces a task for the contestants and Rubina refuses to participate in it saying it is against her self-respect. Shocked by her behavior, Salman tells her if she wants they can get everything approved from her before executing it in the show. Rubina tells Salman she is not ready to get scolded by him for voicing out her opinion.

Salman gets angry and tells her that he is talking very nicely to her and that he is not a contestant here. He also scolds her on her attitude and says that this will go against her in future in the game.

In another clip, he is also heard saying that she can pack her bags and leave anytime she wills to do so.

Not just Salman, seniors Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan, including the other contestants of Bigg Boss 14 are annoyed by Rubina and her husband Abhinav Shukla's adamant behavior.

Meanwhile, Abhinav, Rubina, Jasmin Bhasin, Shehzad Deol and Jaan Kumar Sanu are nominated for elimination.