Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan Calls Abhinav Shukla Rubina Dilaik's 'Baggage' on Weekend Ka Vaar

Salman Khan returned on Bigg Boss 14 weekend episode to school contestants about their performance in the past week. While he praised Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli for standing up for their rights during the tasks and showing their true personalities, he also gave advice to some of the contestants on how to perform better and the audience response to the show in the first two weeks.

Salman also turned his focus on Rubina Dilaik during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. He scolded her for not participating in a task and later made valid arguments to make Rubina realise that she should change her attitude when it comes to doing the tasks in BB house as they are one of the parameters to judge a contestant's performance in the show. Rubina argues with Salman for sometime but later realises that she was in the wrong to refuse taking up the task or follow Bigg Boss orders.

Meanwhile, Salman also asked Rubina's husband Abhinav Shukla if he would have participated in the same task that Rubina refused to do and he responded in a yes. During the entire episode with Rubina, Salman did not hold himself back from commenting on the husband-wife duo and even called Abhinav Rubina's 'baggage' in the BB house. Rubina refused to accept it and asked Salman to not say such a thing, while Abhinav just kept to himself and smiled off to Salman's statements.

By the end of the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman announced that Jaan Kumar Sanu, Shehzad Deol and Abhinav are the bottom three contestants this week and voting will take place among the fresher contestants to eliminate one out of the three. Salman will be evicting one contestant on BB 14 episode on Monday, which will air from 10 pm onwards on Colors TV.