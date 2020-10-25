Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan Calls Jasmin Bhasin 'Television Ki Katrina Kaif' on Weekend Ka Vaar

On Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar, the show’s host superstar Salman Khan called contestant Jasmin Bhasin 'television ki Katrina Kaif' during a conversation. Jasmin could not stop blushing after the superstar complimented her.

While Jasmin was answering Salman’s question, he said, “Ab mujhe pata chala ki tum mujhe itni acchi kyun lagti ho, kyuki tum television ki Katrina Kaif ho.” (Now I understand why I like you, because you are television's Katrina Kaif) On receiving the compliment, Jasmin couldn't stop blushing and asks him, “Are you serious, aisa kisne bola?”

Aab to Sallu ne bhi bol diya ki Jass usko acchi lagti hain🙈❤And woh television ki katrina Kaif bhi bol diya.❤🖤Bolna hi tha kiyu ki yeh hain hi itni pyaraa😘 @jasminbhasin @AlyGoni #JasminBhasin #JBinBB14 #TeamJasmin #AlykiSherni pic.twitter.com/V9NQiuXFx0 — Jasminbhasin2808 (@Jasminbhasin281) October 24, 2020

During the same conversation, Jasmin also discloses that she has a crush on Salman. She says, “Thank you, mujhe aap pe bohot crush hai aur aap aisa bolte ho to mujhe kuch kuch hota hai.” (I have a crush on you and whenever you say something like this, I am overwhelmed).

In last Weekend Ka Vaar too, Salman had praised Jasmin for showing her real personality and not being fake in the Bigg Boss house.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that Salman compared a contestant to Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif. In past season, he had compared contestant Elli Evram to Katrina.