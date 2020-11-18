Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan Doesn't Seem Interested When I Try to Explain, Says Kavita Kaushik

In recent episodes of Bigg Boss 14, contestant Kavita Kaushik was seen getting into multiple fights. She first had arguments with Aly Goni and Jaan Kumar Sanu and then she also fought with Eijaz Khan.

During the fight with Eijaz, the actress even pushes him, which irks the former. Earlier too, Kavita had hit him with her elbow during an argument. After back-to-back fights, the actress ends up calling Bigg Boss house as “hell house”.

She was also heard saying that the makers are twisting her good behavior and showing it as negative behavior on TV. She added that even the show’s host, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, thinks she is a negative person. “Main unki ek-ek expression, ek-ek line jo wo bolte hain, mai wo bhanp gayi hu ki main kaisi dikh rahi hu (I have paid attention to all his words and expressions, and understood how am I looking in the show.)”

She further added that she re-entered the Bigg Boss house thinking no one else but Salman would understand her. She said that Salman doesn't even look interested when she tries to explain something. “He doesn’t listen. He is not interested.”

Meanwhile, Kavita had entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as a wild card contestant but was evicted in first week itself. Later, she re-entered the house as a contestant.