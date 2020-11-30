Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan Gushes as Neha Kakkar Reveals Her Love Story with Rohanpreet Singh

In the latest episode of reality TV show Bigg Boss Season 14, singers Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar were invited as special guests. During the show's run, actor and host of the show Salman Khan asked Neha about her husband Rohanpreet Singh and their love story.

During the course of the show, Salman asked Neha if she had written the much popular song Nehu Da Vyah for her wedding or did she want to use the track as her wedding song or did she choose to get married after writing the song. Replying to Salman’s question, Neha revealed that she met Rohanpreet on the sets of Nehu Da Vyah song and fell in love. The singer added that she had written the lyrics of the track with a lot of heart. However, Neha also mentioned that she was totally unaware of the fact that the song will play such an integral part in her life. Interestingly, Neha also stated that she met Rohanpreet only after signing with him for the number.

Next question that Salman asked Neha was whether it was a Chat Mangani Pat Byah (instant marriage) kind of a thing or was it something else. Neha’s response to Salman’s question was very crisp. Neha mentioned that she is very certain about the things that she wants in her life. Moreover, the singer also added that Rohanpreet is a wonderful human being and after meeting him she was clear that she wanted to marry him. Neha also states that anyone who meets Rohanpreet will become his fan for the person he is in real life.

Neha and Rohan tied the knot on October 24 earlier this year. The love birds quite regularly share their couple moments on social media, with adorable captions.