Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan Has a Problem with Abusive Language on TV, Calls Jaan Kumar Sanu 'Badtameez'

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode led to the eviction of Nikki Singh after she lost out on race with Shardul Pandit, who got another opportunity to stay in the house on the basis of audience votes. Salman Khan, who was in his natural flair as host, scolded several contestants for use of abusive language on national TV.

Salman pulled Jaan Kumar Sanu and Pavitra Punia in particular. On being reminded of Jaan's fight with Eijaz Khan by lucky caller of the week, Salman went on to scold Jaan for sometime for abusing on TV. He said that housemates talk about 'upbringing' and don't speak up when fellow housemate is being abusive in front of them. He even calls Jaan 'badtameez' or ill-mannered.

Salman also questioned Pavitra for her use of abusive language against Eijaz in the past week. He also questioned Abhinav Shukla, Jasmin Bhasin and Nikki Tamboli that why they remained quiet over such behaviour. Salman's frustration with use of foul language was one of the major highlights of the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Meanwhile, Aly Goni, who entered the house as a wild card contestant and is quarantined in a glass room, will be seen losing his cool in the latest episode. He decides not to follow any rules of the game show and takes off his mic. He also threatens to break the room he is locked away in.

BB 14 is its sixth week at the moment.