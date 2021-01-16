Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan Lashes Out at Sonali Phogat for Abusing and Threatening Rubina Dilaik

The recent episode of Bigg Boss 14 saw a huge fight erupt between Rubina Dilaik and Sonali Phogat wherein the latter was seen hurling abuses at the 'Shakti' actress. Later, Rubina accused Sonali of using foul language against her and asked the latter if she would use the same kind of language with her daughter.

Now, in tonight's Weekend ka Vaar, Salman Khan will slam Sonali for using the cuss word in the show. In the promo, Salman asks Sonali if this kind of behaviour suits her personality as she is also a mother and her daughter would be watching the show.

Salman will also call out Rubina's husband Abhinav Shukla for not emotionally supporting the actress and behaving rudely with her, lately. Rubina will then break down into tears when Salman asks her if Abhinav is letting her down. Rubina nods in agreement.

Meanwhile, on Friday's episode, Rubina yelled at Sonali, criticising her bad language and said, "Aise kaise bol sakti hai, beti hai. Wo bhi maa hai ek beti ki (How could she say such things? She, too, has a daughter)?" Sonali has seemingly been picking fights with people in the house after she was nominated for evictions recently.