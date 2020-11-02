Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan Makes Fun of His Singing, 'It Takes 5 Minutes to Record, 2 Months to Fix'

Salman Khan was in his usual flair during the weekend ka vaar episode. Even though no one was evicted from the house by Salman, out of Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik, Nishant Malkani and Kavita Kaushik, contestant/s will be shown the door this week.

To lighten the mood this weekend, Sunidhi Chauhan came to meet the participating contestants and even spoke to Salman virtually. Salman asked Sunidhi to jam with Jaan Kumar Sanu as well as Rahul Vaidya and their magical voices impressed many. Jaan said he is a big fan of Sunidhi and has seen her many music concerts.

Salman, who has been trying his hand at vocals for sometime now, joked that he is doing 'riyaaz' these days, but it is only limited to once a month. He asked Sunidhi how much time she takes to record her songs, especially the latest one. She replied, "around one hour."

Salman said that he usually records in five minutes and then it takes 2 months to fix it in post-production. Salman himself had a good laugh and it was all in jest. Sunidhi supported Salman and asked him to keep practicing and singing.

Meanwhile, Salman did not evict any contestant on the Sunday episode but he confirmed that elimination will take place this week and one or more person/s will leave the Bigg Boss 14 house.

Read: Bigg Boss 14: Who Will Get Evicted from the House This Week? Vote Here

Bigg Boss 14 has seen the eviction of Sara Gurpal and Shehzad Deol till now.