Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan Promises to Give Fitting Reply to 2020 in New Promo, Watch Video

Salman Khan is all set to entertain his fans with the new season of Bigg Boss 14. On Sunday, a new promo of the reality show featuring the actor was released on social media. Referring to the coronavirus induced lockdown which forced a complete shutdown of cinema halls across the country, host Salman can be seen sitting alone in a movie theater in the new promo.

“Manoranjan pe 2020 ne uthaye prashan, denge uttar manate hue jashan. Ab scene paltega. Kyunki bigg boss denge 2020 ko jawab (2020 has raised many questions on entertainment. We will answer the same in celebration as Bigg Boss has a fitting reply for 2020),” says Salman in the promo in Hindi.

Last week, the team of Bigg Boss also shared a photo of the actor on Twitter. In the new promo still, Salman can be seen mopping the floor of his living room.

"Ghar ke sab kaam karlo khatam, kyunki ab scene paltega! (Finish your household work, because now the scene will change)," the caption of the photo read.

Meanwhile, in the first promo of Bigg Boss 14, Salman can be seen growing rice and farming in his Panvel farmhouse amid the lockdown. Salman can be heard saying that the lockdown implemented due to the Coronavirus pandemic brought a huge speedbreaker to people's normal lives, making him take up farming. He then said that it is now time to overturn 'the scene' as he will be back to entertain people with Bigg Boss 14.

The show is said to begin in September and reports have claimed that Salman may shoot this season from his Panvel farmhouse with a separate team there. It is said that the actor has asked the makers to add 'social distancing' as a key feature of this season.

Also, as per reports, a special focus this season will be on contestants' health and hygiene. It is claimed that temperature checks and sanitisation will be regularly done to ensure safety and smooth functioning of the reality show. In addition to this, a mandatory corona test of all the people entering the house will be done.

Sidharth Shukla emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 13, whereas Asim Riaz came out as runner-up.