Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli Blasts Jaan Kumar Sanu As Salman Khan Exposes His 'Other Side'

On tonight's Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan will reveal Jaan Kumar Sanu's "other side" to housemates. Salman will reveal how Jaan manipulated Nishant Singh Malkhani to not let Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Vaidya become the captain of the house despite them being his good friends. In the show's latest promo, shared by Colors on Instagram, Salman can be heard saying, "Ye kisne kaha ki, 'main pagal thodi hu Nikki aur Rahul ko captain banne dunga' (Who said this, 'Am I mad who'd let Nikki and Rahul become the captain)?"

We then see a shocked Nikki lashing out at Jaan for backstabbing her. She is even heard calling Jaan "a fraud" and that she doesn't want to talk to him. Check out the promo below:

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 14 fans are upset over Shehzad Deol's eviction from the house. They called out the makers for being "biased" and "unfair". They even said that the makers took that decision in order to save "nepo kid" Jaan Kumar Sanu, who is legendary singer Kumar Sanu's son.