Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan Scolds Arshi Khan for Dragging Vikas Gupta's Mother in a Fight

In the last week's episode of controversial show Bigg Boss 14, we witnessed a conversation turning into a fight between contestants Arshi Khan and Vikas Gupta. In the recent released promotional video of Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar, we see host Salman Khan scolding Arshi for using disrespectful language for Vikas' mother on the show.

On BB14 Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman usually reviews the weekly incidents and actions of the contestants and discusses the same with them. In the 35-second promo, we see that the host talking to Arshi and telling her that no one has the right to disrespect anybody's parents on the show. In the opening scene, he says, "Arshi, you brought Vikas' mom into the argument and if Iit would have been me, I would have done the same too," to which she replies by saying, "Maine kisi galat alfaz ka istemal nahi kiya (I didn't use use any wrong words)."

Watch the promo video here:

Rubina Dilaik also features in the video saying that Arshi has used abusive language for her husband, Abhinav Shukla, too. Salman, visibly angry, replies to Arshi telling her to not use any disrespectful language on this show or she can leave and choose any other show. "Ye badtameeze se baat karein na. Humare show me na karein. Aap koi dusra show dhundh lein,” he said.

Vikas got evicted from the show because as the fight heated, Vikas unable to contain his anger, hit Arshi and she fell in the swimming pool. Bigg Boss has a strict policy against physical violence which resulted in Vikas' eviction. Contestants are not allowed to get violent with a co-contestant, and hence Vikas was kicked out.

Referring to Vikas' behaviour, Salman said that if he would have been in Vikas' shoes, he would have done the same if anybody would have disrespected his mother or father. "Agar koi mere ma-baap ke baare me bolta, shayad mai bhi waise hi behave karta," he said.

As Salman was scolding Arshi, she gets up angrily and walks out of the living area. What would happen next is yet to be seen in the recent episode of the Weekend Ka Vaar tonight.