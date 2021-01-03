During the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Bigg Boss 14, show host Salman Khan came down heavily on contestants for bullying and targeting Rakhi Sawant and Arshi Khan. Both Rakhi and Arshi have entered the house as challengers and have been cornered by the participants for various reasons over the weeks.

Recently, Jasmin Bhasin had covered Rakhi's face with a duck mask which led to her getting hurt. But Jasmin did not apologise to Rakhi and instead made fun of her by calling her drama queen. She claimed that Rakhi is faking her injury. Clearing the air on the incident, Salman clarified to Jasmin that Rakhi indeed was hurt and despite Bigg Boss repeatedly asking inmates to be careful, Jasmin failed to acknowledge that she was at fault. Salman criticises Jasmin and others for targeting Rakhi for her 'different' personality. He adds Rakhi is the way she is and people love her. He also said that fans have voted in large numbers for Rakhi and declared her safe from eviction this week.

Meanwhile, Salman did not spare Nikki Tamboli. He said that she and Jasmin keep making fun of Rakhi's cosmetic surgeries. He also says that putting someone down is uncool in his eyes. Salman also scolds Abhinav, Aly, Eijaz and others for not taking a stand. Abhinav says that he will keep that in mind going forward.

In a new promo, Jasmin is seen taunting Rakhi over her nose, saying "it (her nose) will fall down." Is Jasmin right in making personal comments over Rakhi's personality, choices and her body?