1-MIN READ

Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan's Birthday bash to be Joined by Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon

Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan's Birthday bash to be Joined by Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon

Salman Khan is all set to ring in his 55th birthday on December 27 but celebrations have already begun.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is all set to ring in his 55th birthday on December 27 but celebrations have already begun. The actor celebrated the occasion on the sets of the reality show Bigg Boss 14.

Salman is joined by Bollywood names such as Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandes, Shehnaz Gill and Dharmesh Yelande in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode for the celebrations.

From dance performances, games, to a party -- the guests will make Salman's birthday extremely special. Some crazy dance moves and grooves by the king of style Dharmesh will elevate the oomph factor in the celebration. To add to the surprises, Shehnaaz will join Salman to recreate her iconic "Twada KuttaTommy" viral meme.

Shehnaaz will also counsel the current contestants. Raveena and Jacqueline have surprises in store for fans.

On the films front, he is busy promoting his production "Kaagaz", helmed by Satish Kaushik.

"True story of a man who was declared dead on #Kaagaz. Premiering 7th January 2021 on @ZEE5Premium and simultaneously in selected theatres in UP," he tweeted on Thursday.

The Pankaj Tripathi-starrer is presented by Salman Khan Films with Satish Kaushik Entertainment Production.

Salman's upcoming acting projects are "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai", "Kicks 2", and "Antim: The Final Truth".


