Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan's First Look Revealed, See Pic

A day after a still of superstar Salman Khan from the upcoming promo of Bigg Boss 14 was shared by the channel on its official Twitter handle, the superstar's first look from the reality show has surfaced on social media.

In the picture, the superstar can be seen wearing stylish black jacket paired with royal blue t-shirt.

Earlier, the back shot of the superstar was shared by designer Ashley Rebello on Instagram. In the picture, the superstar can be seen sitting on a chair. "What’s coming next any guesses may be it’s @bigboss.14.official," the designer captioned the picture.

View this post on Instagram What’s coming next any guesses may be it’s @bigboss.14.official A post shared by Ashley Rebello (@ashley_rebello) on Aug 12, 2020 at 3:44am PDT

Meanwhile, in the promo still, Salman can be seen mopping the floor of his living room. "Ghar ke sab kaam karlo khatam, kyunki ab scene paltega! (Finish your household work, because now the scene will change)," the channel captioned the photo.

Before that, a teaser was launched on August 9. In the clip, Salman can be seen growing rice and farming in his Panvel farmhouse amid the lockdown. Salman can be heard saying that the lockdown implemented due to the Coronavirus pandemic brought a huge speedbreaker to people's normal lives, making him take up farming. He then said that it is now time to overturn 'the scene' as he will be back to entertain people with Bigg Boss 14.

The official Twitter page of Colors tweeted the teaser, writing, "Ab paltega scene, kyunki #BiggBoss dega 2020 ko jawaab! #BB14, coming soon only on #Colors."

Meanwhile, in the previous season of the reality show, Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla emerged as the winner and Asim Riaz came out as runner-up.