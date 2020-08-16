Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan's First Look Revealed, See Pic

A day after a still of superstar Salman Khan from the upcoming promo of Bigg Boss 14 was shared by the channel on its official Twitter handle, the superstar's first look from the reality show has surfaced on social media.
In the picture, the superstar can be seen wearing stylish black jacket paired with royal blue t-shirt.
View this post on Instagram
Earlier, the back shot of the superstar was shared by designer Ashley Rebello on Instagram. In the picture, the superstar can be seen sitting on a chair. "What’s coming next any guesses may be it’s @bigboss.14.official," the designer captioned the picture.
View this post on Instagram
What’s coming next any guesses may be it’s @bigboss.14.official
Meanwhile, in the promo still, Salman can be seen mopping the floor of his living room. "Ghar ke sab kaam karlo khatam, kyunki ab scene paltega! (Finish your household work, because now the scene will change)," the channel captioned the photo.
Ghar ke sab kaam karlo khatam, kyunki ab scene paltega! #BiggBoss2020 #BB14 @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/Cpa46o6fWa
— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) August 15, 2020
Before that, a teaser was launched on August 9. In the clip, Salman can be seen growing rice and farming in his Panvel farmhouse amid the lockdown. Salman can be heard saying that the lockdown implemented due to the Coronavirus pandemic brought a huge speedbreaker to people's normal lives, making him take up farming. He then said that it is now time to overturn 'the scene' as he will be back to entertain people with Bigg Boss 14.
The official Twitter page of Colors tweeted the teaser, writing, "Ab paltega scene, kyunki #BiggBoss dega 2020 ko jawaab! #BB14, coming soon only on #Colors."
Ab paltega scene kyunki aa raha hai #BiggBoss ek baar phir! #BB14, jald hi sirf #Colors par.
Catch Bigg Boss before TV on @VootSelect.#BiggBoss2020 @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/92QDrIRhF0
— COLORS (@ColorsTV) August 9, 2020
Meanwhile, in the previous season of the reality show, Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla emerged as the winner and Asim Riaz came out as runner-up.