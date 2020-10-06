Bigg Boss 14: Sapna Sappu to be a Part of Salman Khan's Show?

Actress Sapna Sappu is likely to enter the Salman Khan-hosted television reality show Bigg Boss Season 14. As per several media reports, the actress will be entering the house as a wild card contestant. For the unversed, Sapna made her acting debut in the year 1998 with actor Mithun Chakraborty’s film Gunda. The actress, in over two decades of her career, has been a part of more than 200 films in various languages including Hindi, Bhojpuri and Gujarati.

She is a single mother and lives in Mumbai after she separated from her husband. Sapna has been working in web shows in order to support herself and her son Tiger. She is also simultaneously fighting the divorce case against her husband. The actress well known for her bold role is also popular for her roles in the shows named Taankh Jhaank, Love Lust Drama, Sapna Ke Angoor and Boss.

In an interview with The Times of India, the actress revealed that she had once contemplated of committing suicide as she was facing trouble in meeting her expenses. Mentioning about what stopped her from taking the step she mentioned that it was her son’s face that gave her the strength to cope. She said, “With no means of proper work and livelihood it became crucial and tough to pull on the daily expenses. I was so upset, that I wanted to commit suicide. But looking at my son’s face, I made my will power stronger to fight back in the hardest way.”