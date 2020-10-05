Bigg Boss 14: Sara Gurpal Addresses Sidharth Shukla as 'Jija' on Behalf of Punjab's Audience

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14, Punjabi singer-actress Sara Gurpal, who is among the rejected contestants, will be seen addressing actor Sidharth Shukla as 'Jija' (brother-in-law). Sidharth, who won the last season of the reality show has entered the house as a senior for two weeks.

In the promo clip shared by the channel, Sara tells Sidharth that on behalf of Punjab's audience, she is addressing him as 'jija.' The actor asks her, "Jija kaise lagte hain hum?" (How am I your brother-in-law?) To this, Sara justifies by saying that who hasn't watched Bigg Boss 13 (referring to Sidharth's equation with Shehnaaz Gill).

Jasmin Bhasin, who is Sidharth's good friend, is heard saying, "Sara mat bol. (Sara don't say)". Jasmin tries to stop her, but Sara says this is her feeling.

Later, Sara adds that she is speaking from her heart. (Mai dil se bol rahi hoon.) To which, Sidharth gives a reply, "Tum dil se bolti ho, mai Dil Se Dil Tak bolta hoon." Dil Se Dil Tak was Sidharth's show with Rashami Desai and Jasmin.

Meanwhile, along with Sidharth, former contestants Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan have also entered the house as seniors.