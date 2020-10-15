Bigg Boss 14: Sara Gurpal Calls Her Eviction 'Extremely Unfair', Blames Sidharth Shukla for it

Punjabi singer Sara Gurpal became the first contestant to be evicted from Bigg Boss 14. In a surprising move, Bigg Boss has asked the contestants to nominate the housemates and post which the "Toofani Seniors" Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan were asked to choose one of the nominated contestants for direct eviction. While Hina and Gauahar wanted to let go off Nishant Malkhani, Sidharth was adamant that Sara should be the one to go from the show.

Speaking to The Times of India post her eviction, Sara said it was extremely unfair to vote her out and blamed Sidharth for the same. "Unlike others, I just got one nomination from Jaan (Kumar Sanu). And despite that, I was voted out, which is extremely unfair. It was the decision of Sidharth Shukla; I don’t know what kind of revenge he wanted to take! Nobody wanted me to go from the house, except him. Hina (Khan) and Gauahar (Khan) wanted Nishant (Singh Malkhani) to get evicted but Sidharth was adamant about voting me out."

"As seniors, it was their responsibility to give the right decision. I am shocked and upset that they voted me out because I was in no way less deserving than other contestants," she added.

Further, to make her point Sara said Bigg Boss is a show for the audience and they should be the ones to decide who gets to stay and who leaves.

Sara, who was perceived as the bubbly, Punjabi girl tried to put in all her efforts to make the mark in the show. While she was giving it her all, her efforts seemed too slow and unsatisfactory for the seniors and the other contestants. Though silent, Sara played a rational game and was definitely loved by all inside the house. The highlight of her journey has been her sweet bond with fellow contestant Shehzad Deol. Looks like the house just missed experiencing a beautiful bond that had just begun to bloom.

This surprising and rather shocking eviction was a reminder for the other contestants who all consoled Sara, that any day could be their last in the Bigg Boss house