Bigg Boss 14: Sara Gurpal on Why She is a Strong Candidate This Year

The new season of Bigg Boss has been launhed. This season, the makers have brought two Punjabi artists in the game--Sara Gurpal and Shehzaad Deol.

Sara, who is a singer and actress, said, “You have a lot of people appreciating you and you make a place in everybody’s heart. Coming from Punjab I did not have vast audience. From Bigg Boss, I will have a lot of people seeing me, my talent. It is a platform to showcase myself and connect with more people.”

She added, “I believe that you cannot be prepared for unexpected events inside the house. You can prepare mentally but cannot plan. So, I am being strong mentally and have decided to not deal with it on emotional level. I don’t give up on things. I keep holding-on during the good and bad times. This will take me far in the game.”

While the fight inside the house has already started for household chores, Sara said, “I come from a very normal family, my mother always told me to do household chores. And, even lockdown has taught me to do my own chores.”

In the last season, two Punjabi artists--Shehnaaz Gill and Himanshi Khurana--had participated and became household names. Sara said, “I did not talk to Shehnaaz or Himanshi, they had their own strategies, nature to play the game. If I would have talked it would have affected my game. I will do what I feel like.”

She also said, “I have seen a bit from every season. From last season, Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai were doing great. Gautam Gulati was my favourite, he was super entertaining, he never fought.”