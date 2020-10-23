Bigg Boss 14: Sara Gurpal Takes Jibe at Jaan Kumar Sanu, Asks 'What is He Doing in the Show?'

Punjabi actress and singer Sara Gurpal, the first evicted contestant from the Bigg Boss 14 house, had recently called her eviction ‘unfair’ and has now taken a jibe at Jaan Kumar Sanu.

Sara took to Twitter and wrote, “Can someone tell me what is #JaanKumarSanu doing in the show?? Mera vision toh weak hai apko kuch dikha kya?”

Sara, who had come into nomination on one vote from Jaan, was later eliminated from the house by seniors Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan. However, it was only Sidharth who wanted her to get evicted from the house.

After Sara, in the following week Shehzad Deol got eliminated from Bigg Boss. Shehzad was voted out of the house by the contestants.

Sara took to Twitter and expressed her displeasure towards it, she wrote, “OMG!Phir se ? I don’t think koi fair game kheli ja rhi hai. Very disappointed #ShehzadDeol ki #eviction se. More power to #PunjabDaGabru #biggBoss14 #jantaKaShow kahi se b nhe !”

Sara and Shehzad had entered the Bigg Boss 14 house together and had even started to become friends.